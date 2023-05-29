Guwahati: 7 Students of Assam Engineering College Killed in Road Accident

At least seven students of Assam Engineering College were killed and three others injured when their speeding Mahindra Scorpio collided with a Bolero pickup van carrying broilers on Sunday night. The accident took place at around 10.30 pm last night.

Quoting a police officer, a PTI report said that ten third-year students left the college premises in a car which hit a road divider and then collided with a pick-up van in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati. “Seven students died on the spot, while three others, including the driver, were admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in critical condition," the officer said.

Coming from the direction of Seven Mile, the speeding vehicle first struck the divider and collided with a pickup truck in the opposite lane.

Advertisement

An NDRF team, including senior traffic police officers, rushed to the scene of the accident and admitted the injured students to GMCH for treatment. The injured are said to be in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Kaushik Baruah of Mangaldai, Kaushik Mohan of Sibsagar, Raj Kiran Bhuyan of Majuli, Emon Baruah of Dibrugarh, Arindam Bhowal of Guwahati, Upanshu Sharma of Nagaon and Niyor Deka of Guwahati respectively.

The three injured students were identified Mrinmay Bora, Arnav Chakraborty, and Arpan Bhuyan.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolence to the family of deceased students and assured that all possible help will be provided to the injured.

“Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured," Sarma tweeted.