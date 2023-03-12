Guwahati Railway Station Welcomes North East's First Tea Stall Run by Transgender Community

In a significant stride towards promoting inclusivity and a first in the North East, a tea stall that doubles as an ethnic food stall and run by transgender individuals has been launched on Platform 1 of Guwahati Railway Station in Assam. The initiative provides a glimmer of hope for transgender individuals to earn a respectable livelihood.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Swati Bidhan Baruah, founder of the All Assam Transgender Association, said the tea stand at the railway station will help the transgender population, which is often subjected to prejudice and abuse. “This is a modest step toward the empowerment of the transgender community. The aim is to help transgender people find work, as they often suffer prejudice and harassment when seeking work," she said.

“When transgender individuals, who are often observed begging at trains and railway stations, witness the opportunity to earn a livelihood with respect, their mindset will also transform," she said.

Baruah further stated that this initiative would not be limited to Guwahati railway station alone, as they plan to extend it to other major railway stations throughout Assam.

“Not just around Assam, but a few more states have also approached us to take this initiative to their railway stations as well. Once it is operational everywhere, that sight will be historical," she added.

Anshul Gupta, General Manager of North East Frontier Railway, said, “We are hopeful that this one of its kind initiatives has begun in Guwahati Railway station. This will definitely bring a good change to the community in particular and the society in general."

NFRLY and the All Assam Transgender Association will manage the stall.

