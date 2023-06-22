Trends :PM Modi in USDeadly UP AccidentMumbai Vande MetroWeather ForecastKarnataka Bus Brawl
Home » India » Gwalior: Woman Thrown Off Moving Train by Five Men For Resisting Sexual Attempt

Gwalior: Woman Thrown Off Moving Train by Five Men For Resisting Sexual Attempt

The woman lodged a complaint at the Bilua police station, stating that five unidentified men made sexual assault attempts on her while she was traveling with her relatives from Jharkhand to Surat.

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 14:03 IST

Gwalior, India

A complaint has been filed against the five unidentified persons.
A complaint has been filed against the five unidentified persons.

The police on Thursday said that a woman and her relative were forcefully thrown off a moving train by five men in Gwalior on Monday night. The incident took place on the Surat Express train while it was traveling from Muzaffarpur to Surat in Gujarat.

The motive behind the incident was the miscreant’s attempt to sexually assault the woman. The woman lodged a complaint at the Bilua police station, stating that five unidentified men made sexual assault attempts on her while she was traveling with her relatives from Jharkhand to Surat.

The woman and the accused became engaged in a dispute, which escalated into attempted sexual assault. Also, the accused had allegedlt taken pictures of her, her statement said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • When the woman raised objections, her relative was subjected to brutal physical assault. In an attempt to avoid further conflict, the victims decided to change their seat. The accused, however, did not stop the harassment and continued to pulls the woman’s saree.

    After recording the woman’s statement, police have filed a case against unidentified individuals. In order to investigate the incident, SP, Gwalior Rajesh Singh Chandel has instructed SDOP Dabra and the station in-charge of Bilaua to form a dedicated team.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    first published: June 22, 2023, 14:03 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 14:03 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App