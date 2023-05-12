Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC Reverses Lower Court Ruling, Allows Carbon Dating of 'Shivling'

The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered a scientific survey of the ‘Shivling’-like structure found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The study will have to be done without harming the object, the court directed.

Through the scientific survey, it will be ascertained how old the purported ‘Shivling’ is, is it really a ‘Shivling’ or something else, said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioners seeking the right to worship in the mosque.

With this verdict, the high court reversed the decision of the district judge of Varanasi, who had rejected the demand of the Hindu side for carbon dating of the Shivling-like structure.

While hearing the case, a single-judge bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra said that the ASI will go for a scientific survey and it will have to be ascertained how old the purported ‘Shivling’ recovered from the mosque is.

The Archaeological Survey of India has submitted its report on this matter in a sealed cover. According to LiveLaw, the ASI has categorically stated that direct dating of the ‘Shiva Linga/Lingam’ is not possible and the age can be ascertained only with proxy dating of materials which can directly correlate with the establishment of the lingam if there is any.

In May last year, during the proceedings of the court commission, the Shivling-like structure was recovered from the mosque’s washing area. However, the Muslim side says it is a fountain.