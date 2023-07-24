Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: No ASI Survey Till 5 PM on Wednesday as SC Stays Varanasi Court Order

Following the Dec 2019 petition seeking an archaeological assessment of the mosque, on April 18, 2021, five women — Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, and Rekha Pathak — of Delhi filed a lawsuit, seeking permission to worship and perform rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi on a daily basis, as well as preventing opponents from damaging the statues.

And in a significant decision for the Hindu side on Sept 12, 2022, the Varanasi District Court ruled their suit seeking rights to worship the Maa Shringar Gauri Temple is maintainable.

In May this year, The Hindu side’s petition for an ASI survey was objected to by the Muslim side. Following which, on May 12, the Allahabad High Court ordered the age determination of the structure claimed to be a “Shivling" using modern technology.

Subsequently, following the Allahabad High Court order, the Varanasi district court agreed to hear the plea for an ASI survey of the entire mosque premises on May 16.

In its verdict on July 21, the court allowed the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises excluding the wazukhana section.