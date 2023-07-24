Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE: No ASI Survey Till 5 PM on Wednesday as SC Stays Varanasi Court Order

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar & Sumedha Kirti
Gyanvapi Masjid News LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court has stayed the Varanasi court’s order till 5pm on Wednesday. The Varanasi court had on Friday ordered an extensive survey of the masjid to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The court stated that the scientific investigation is “necessary” for the “true facts” to come out.
Following the order, a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which reached Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi late last night, began the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Monday.
The mosque’s “wazookhana" (a small reservoir for Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz), where a structure claimed by the Hindu litigants to be a “Shivling" exists, will not be a part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex
. The judge has directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with video clips and photographs of the survey proceedings.
Varanasi Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain and the DM held a meeting with both the Hindu and Muslim sides to the dispute on Sunday night to share information about the survey with them. District Judge A K Vishvesh directed the ASI on Friday to conduct the detailed scientific survey — including excavations, wherever necessary — to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.
After coming out of the mosque complex, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the counsel of the Hindu petitioners in the legal dispute, said the survey work lasted for about four hours. The entire premises was inspected and measured and four teams were deployed at the four corners, he said, adding that the survey proceedings have been recorded by installing four cameras at the four corners of the mosque.
The stones and bricks on the premises were also inspected, Chaturvedi said. “We are sure that the entire complex belongs to the temple and the result of the survey will be in our favour," he added.
A survey of the Gyanvapi complex to ascertain if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi was built upon a temple was stopped by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday following a Supreme Court order.
The apex Court has halted the “detailed scientific survey" till 5 pm on July 26, saying “some breathing time" needed to be granted to appeal against the order.
In a relief to the Gyanvapi committee, the Supreme Court on Monday halted till 5 pm on July 26 a “detailed scientific survey" of the ASI to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple, saying “some breathing time" needed to be granted to appeal against the order.
Taking up the plea moved by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) of the Gyanvapi mosque for an urgent hearing, the top court directed the Allahabad High Court to hear the appeal before its “status quo" order expires on Wednesday evening.
The apex court’s order came at a time when a 30-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was inside the mosque complex to carry out the survey. A Varanasi court directed the ASI on Friday to conduct the survey — including excavations, wherever necessary — to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.
Commenting on the stay that the Supreme Court has put on the Varanasi Court order, Hari Shankar Jain, the Hindu side counsel said, “This order should not be looked at as a stay on the ASI survey of mosque premises. SC has given the Muslim side chance to approach the High Court."
The District Magistrate of Varanasi has said that they will the administration will comply with the Supreme Court order.
He said that on Friday the district court had issued an order in which they had directed ASI to conduct the survey. And in compliance of that order ASI had sought access from district administration. He said that the role of district administration is limited to providing access to the ASI in compliance of the court order.
The Supreme Court has stayed the Varanasi Court order directing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi premises till 5 pm Wednesday.
The SC has asked petitioners to approach the Allahabad High Court at the earliest.
The top court has asked the HC to hear the matter before stay order expires.
We will give you time until Wednesday. You move the High Court tomorrow, so that the matter can be heard by them on Wednesday, CJI said to the Muslim side.
Muslim side’s representative, senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi requests SC to stay the trial court’s order. He said that since the High Court has already stayed the earlier order of the ASI Survey, the trial court could not have passed this order again.
CJI Chandrachud has said that the survey does not disturb the structure or worship that is carried out by the Muslim side.
In response to CJI’s questions as to where the order of stay on the ASI survey is, Muslim side’s representative, senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi has said the order is in page 28 of the submissions, adding that, 30 people from ASI conducting radar imaging is a violation of that order.
The ASI has informed the Supreme Court that in subject to its orders, no invasive steps will be carried out in the survey.
The apex court has granted one week’s time to the Muslim side to move High Court.
As the hearing began again, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta gave submissions that no excavation is being carried out, adding that, only videography and photography is being done.
CJI DY Chandrachud has said that another way to do this is to giving some time to the Muslim side to approach the High Court.
The CJI asked them to come back around 11:15 and suggested to ask them to wait till further directions by the court.
CJI DY Chandrachud has said that the bench will take up the matter at 2 pm, suggesting the Solicitor General to maintain status quo till then.
Meanwhile, Hindu side’s senior Advocate Shyam Diwan said that Ahmadi’s claim of digging is an oral mentioning without any plea being moved.
As the SC bench said that their proposal pertains to not doing anything that is excasive, Muslim side’s senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi has said that the team is digging the area near the Western Wall.
Senior Advocate Shyam Diwan for the Hindu side took the court through the order of the Varanasi Court directing the ASI survey of the premises.
As Muslim side’s Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi opposed the submissions made by the Hindu side, Diwan said that the techniques used in the survey, such as GPR are all non-evasive.
To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta added that to his understanding, satellite methods are also being used.
In the SC hearing, senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi said the difficulty was that the order for ASI survey of the entire premises was passed on Friday. The Muslim side asked for postponing the survey, that being unfulfilled “is a contempt of your orders," he added.
“You have to move the High Court," the SC said.
The Supreme Court bench has assembled and the hearings have begun. The Muslim side is to mention on serial number nine.
Currently, the bench is listening to mentioning item three.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud also comprising of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra will assemble to shortly for the hearing.
After a Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed in the Supreme Court challenging Varanasi court’s order on ASI survey, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Advocate representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case said, “We expect the Supreme Court will provide justice and we are ready to keep our point in the SC if they allow an urgent hearing."
The mobile phones of all the ASI team members, the Hindu side petitioners and their lawyers have been kept outside the premises for security reasons.
Mufti Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, boycotted the survey being conducted in the Gyanvapi premises.
Post the hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, the AIM committee demanded for a survey. The committee was also demanding a extension of the survey time.
The ASI survey team has been divided into four teams and each team are working at different locations inside the premises.
The working is such that one team is surveying the western wall and one is surveying the walls of the gumbaz (dome).
Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Advocate representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case said their side is sure of the fact that the entire premises is of the temple only, adding that, the survey’s result will be favourable to their side.
He also said that ASI will only be able to tell anything when the report is presented.
The Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) is a method which uses radar pulses to scan the upper surface.
This method uses electromagnetic radiation in the ultra high frequency or very high frequency (UHF/VHF) band of the radio to detect signals from structures below the earth’s surface.
GPR helps conduct archaeological surveys without breaking ground to identify any artifacts buried underneath, to observe changes in the soil, etc. It is a non-destructive scientific method of conducting surveys.
Ram Sewak Gautam, DCP Kashi Zone, said that parking facilities and barricading has been done, adding that, “All devotees are smoothly having the ‘darshan’ and all the security arrangements are in place."
The ASI team first cleaned the premises, following which videography is underway. The team will first survey through the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).
Following the Dec 2019 petition seeking an archaeological assessment of the mosque, on April 18, 2021, five women — Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, and Rekha Pathak — of Delhi filed a lawsuit, seeking permission to worship and perform rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi on a daily basis, as well as preventing opponents from damaging the statues.
And in a significant decision for the Hindu side on Sept 12, 2022, the Varanasi District Court ruled their suit seeking rights to worship the Maa Shringar Gauri Temple is maintainable.
In May this year, The Hindu side’s petition for an ASI survey was objected to by the Muslim side. Following which, on May 12, the Allahabad High Court ordered the age determination of the structure claimed to be a “Shivling" using modern technology.
Subsequently, following the Allahabad High Court order, the Varanasi district court agreed to hear the plea for an ASI survey of the entire mosque premises on May 16.
In its verdict on July 21, the court allowed the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises excluding the wazukhana section.
Sources told News18 that the Gyanvapi masjid committee is seeking for an urgent listing before the Chief Justice of India against the Varanasi court’s order to allow the survey by ASI. The plea will seek stay on all proceedings going on in the Gyanvapi mosque case.
Hindu side’s lawyer Subhash Nandan had earlier informed that the scientific survey of Gyanvapi masjid will begin on the third ‘Somvar of Sawan’.