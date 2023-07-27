Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad HC Extends Stay on ASI Survey Till Aug 3, Reserves Order

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday extended the stay on the survey of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Gyanvapi mosque till August 3.

The High Court also reserved the order on a plea challenging a court order on directions to conduct a scientific survey of the complex. It will now pronounce the order on August 3.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which is the caretaker of the historic mosque in Varanasi, had filed a petition before the HC saying the ASI survey will damage the religious structure.