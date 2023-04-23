Trends :PM Modi KeralaUddhav ThackerayWrestler ProtestCovid NewsAmritpal Singh
Home » India » H D Kumaraswamy Hospitalised, Doctors Say He is Medically Stable & Recuperating

H D Kumaraswamy Hospitalised, Doctors Say He is Medically Stable & Recuperating

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's office said the 63-year-old leader, who had been touring tirelessly, was suffering from fever and was advised by doctors to rest

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 12:15 IST

Bengaluru, India

HD Kumaraswamy had been travelling extensively campaigning for JD(S) candidates across the state, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.(Twitter/@hd_kumaraswamy)
HD Kumaraswamy had been travelling extensively campaigning for JD(S) candidates across the state, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.(Twitter/@hd_kumaraswamy)

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who has been hospitalised with symptoms of exhaustion and general weakness, is “medically stable and is recuperating", the hospital treating him said on Sunday.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister’s office said the 63-year-old leader, who had been touring tirelessly, was suffering from fever and was advised by doctors to rest.

“Mr H D Kumaraswamy was admitted on April 22, 2023 evening to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road Bengaluru under the care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore. He is admitted with symptoms of exhaustion and generalised weakness," the hospital said in a statement “All relevant medical tests and treatment are being carried out. He is medically stable and is recuperating," it said.

Kumaraswamy has been travelling extensively campaigning for JD(S) candidates across the state, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Advertisement

Kumaraswamy has requested JD(S) workers and leaders not to worry, and that he will participate in the election campaign after resting, his office said in a statement.

Kumaraswamy had undergone heart-related surgery in the past.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 23, 2023, 12:15 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 12:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Takes Internet By Storm With Hot Photos In Neon Green Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures