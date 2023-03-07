The Delhi High Court has ordered an FIR to be registered against the makers and lead actors of the web series ‘College Romance’ streaming on the OTT platform TVF as the single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that the language used in it is “filthy, profane, and vulgar".

Justice Sharma also observed that the language used in the series will deprave and corrupt the brains of young people. The obscenity of the language used in the episodes was so extreme that it was impossible for her to hear in the chamber without shocking others in the vicinity, the single-judge bench said.

Justice Sharma also said that she had to watch the episodes of the show with the help of earphones in the chamber. “The Court had to watch the episodes with the aid of earphones, in the chamber, as the profanity of language used was of the extent that it could not have been heard without shocking or alarming the people around and keeping in mind the decorum of language which is maintained by a common prudent man whether in professional or public domain or even with family members at home. Most certainly, this Court notes that this is not the language that nation’s youth or otherwise citizens of this country use, and this language cannot be called the frequently spoken language used in our country," Bar and Bench quoted the judgment as saying.

The judge ruled that TVF, the show’s director Simarpreet Singh, and actor Apoorva Arora are liable to face action under Information Technology (IT) Act’s Sections 67 (publishing or transmitting any material that is lascivious in electronic form) and 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting material that contains sexually explicit act).

The single-judge bench was dealing with the petitions filed by TVF, Singh and Arora against order of Additional Sessions Judge and the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) which had directed the police to register FIRs against the petitioner under Sections 292 and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act and then she upheld the ACMM’s order.

The judge said such language cannot be provided to the general public and “…will amount to a dangerous trend and will be against public interest."

Observing that the language does not pass test of morality, decency, and community test of a common man, the court said, “The language which is being today called normal college culture and lifestyle is bound to percolate to school going children since it is unclassified and tomorrow may be called normal school culture, since the new generation will learn from the older generation. It will be a sad day for society in case the same vulgar and obscene language is spoken in schools, streets and houses in the name of new culture of the students."

The judge also said that framing rules and guidelines to regulate the content on social media and OTT platforms needs urgent attention.

(with inputs from IANS)

