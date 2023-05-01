‘Bajrang Punia Was Heard Asking to Arrange Girl to Frame Me’: Brij Bhushan Claims Amid FIRs, Protests

Commenting on the ongoing protest against him at Jantar Mantar, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said that sports have come to a standstill because of this, and that he will only resign if his party (BJP) asks him to.

Bhushan also alleged that wrestler Bajrang Punia was heard asking to “arrange a girl" to frame him. “I have given the audio to committee where Bajrang Punia is asking to arrange a girl to frame me," he said.

The BJP MP also said that he is ready to be “hanged" but wrestling activity, including national championships and camps, should not stop as it would be detrimental to the cadet and junior wrestlers.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “all wrestling activity has come to a standstill in the the last four months. I say hang me, but don’t stop wrestling activity; don’t play with the future of children. Allow the cadet nationals to take place, whosoever organises it…"

His comments come as top Indian wrestlers — including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat — are protesting in Delhi demanding action against Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

FIRs against Brij Bhushan

Till now, two FIRs have also been filed against the BJP MP, the first pertaining to allegations levelled by a minor, which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty, news agency PTI said.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

What all has Brij Bhushan said about the ongoing protest?

Their claims questionable: In a TV interview with ABP News, Bhushan said, " “they first claimed that I sexually abused 100 children, then they said 1,000 children. Was I eating Shilajit rotis every day?"

‘You don’t get justice from Jantar Mantar’: On Saturday, Bhushan had again taken a jibe at the wrestlers, saying “you don’t get justice from Jantar Mantar."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “you don’t get justice from Jantar Mantar. If you want justice, you have to go to the Police, Court. They never did that until now. We will accept whatever the court decides…"

‘Only few girls have put allegations’: “90% of the athletes & guardians of Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families & the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same ‘akhada’…The patron of that ‘akhada’ is Deepender Hooda," he added.

‘Not bigger than SC, will cooperate’: Singh also welcomed the SC’s decisions of FIRs against him as he has faith in the law, and is ready to cooperate in the probe.

“I am not bigger than the supreme court. I welcome the judgment," Singh had said on Friday, adding that he applauds the apex court’s decision. He said that he will assist the investigation whenever his assistance is required.

Who is managing the WFI amid all this?

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed a three-member ad-hoc panel, including former shooter Suma Shirur, Wushu Association of India chief Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and headed by a yet-to-be-named retired high court judge, to run the affairs of the WFI until a new body is elected.

The WFI elections, set to be held on May 7 have currently been stalled by the IOA.

Brij Bhushan has said the WFI had no problem with whoever wants to organise the cadet nationals, be it the protesting wrestlers, IOA or the government as long as the tournament took place.

“I appeal to them (protesting wrestlers, IOA, government) that you organise the cadet nationals, junior nationals and other tournaments. If not, then the federation (WFI) can organise it.

“A child who is 14 years and nine months old, he will be 15-plus in three months’ time. An opportunity to compete (in the nationals) will go waste if he turns 15. They (IOA, protesting wrestlers, government) should understand this point seriously. Hang me but don’t play with the future of children; let the nationals happen, let the camp go on," he added.

Brij Bhushan has confirmed that he will not contest for the president’s post but hinted that he might look for a new role within the federation.

