'Hang You in Front of Temples & Burn You': Slogans by Muslim League at Kerala Protest; 5 Held

Members of the Youth League, the youth wing of the Muslim League, raised ‘death slogans’ during a protest in Kanhangad in Kerala’s Kasaragod district. The leaders reportedly held a protest against the Manipur violence when slogans of ‘will hang you in front of temples and burn you’ were raised.

In the latest development, five people including the main accused Abdul Salam, who raised the inflammatory slogans, have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the Muslim League has expelled Salam, who raised the slogan. The theme of the rally held on Tuesday was ‘establish peace in Manipur’. Muslim League is part of the Congress-led UPA alliance.

The protest was against the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

The police have registered a case in the incident. Kasargode SP Vaibhav Saxena said police have registered a case under section 153(a), which deals with promoting enmity between different groups in the name of religion. and for rioting.

According to police some of them are already under custody and the police are looking into more visuals.

Youth state general secretary P K Feroze said, “Abdul Salam from Kanhangad Municipality has been expelled from the party for shouting hateful slogans during the Manipur Solidarity Rally. The party considers such actions to be contrary to its principles and the ideals of the Indian Union Muslim League. The party deems it an unforgivable mistake to engage in any form of hate speech, which goes against its core beliefs and values."