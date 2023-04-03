Hanuman Idol Vandalised in Sahibganj, Internet Services Suspended

An idol of Lord Hanuman was vandalised in Sahibganj town of Jharkhand in the early hours of Monday and a person has been detained in connection with the incident, an official said.

The one-and-half-feet tall idol is housed in a temple under a tree in Sahibganj town police station area, 425 km from capital Ranchi, Sahibganj deputy commissioner Ramniwas Yadav said.

As the news of the incident spread in the morning, right wing activists and local people assembled near the temple and blocked the road for about an hour demanding the miscreant’s arrest.

Police wielded the stick to disperse the crowd, a senior police official said.

The administration suspended the internet services as a preacutionary measure during the day, officials said.

Sahibganj deputy commissioner Ramniwas Yadav told PTI, “A Hanuman idol kept in a temple near Patel Chowk in Sahibganj in police station area was vandalised by a person around 2.30 a m on Monday. It was seen in CCTV footage. Only a single person was seen involved in the act and has been identified".

The man was detained by the police and a detailed interrogation of him is underway, he said. “The situation in the town is well under control. As precautionary measure we have suspended internet service for 24 hours from 9 am on Monday," he said.

Sahibganj superintendent of police Anuranjan Kispotta told PTI that security forces have been deployed in the area and situation is under control.

“The idol was repaired and kept back in the same place," he said.

There was stone pelting in Sahibganj town during a clash between two communities on Saturday during the immersion of Durga idol on and a senior police officer was injured.

Goddess Durga is worshipped in Jharkhand during ‘Chaiti Durga’ festival held during this time of the year.

