Hanuman Jayanti 2023: All You Need To Know About Hanuman Garhi Temple In Lucknow

Apart from Lord Hanuman, you can also seek blessings from Lord Ram, Laxman, and Sita here.

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 10:39 IST

The Hanuman Garhi temple in Lucknow opens for darshan at 5 in the morning and closes at noon after the aarti.
Every year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with much pomp and splendour across many parts of India. The day is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, a devotee of Lord Ram. Worshippers celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman on this auspicious occasion, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will fall on April 6. Usually, the disciples of Lord Hanuman visit the sacred Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya to offer their prayers to the deity. But, not many are aware that there is another much-revered holy abode of Lord Hanuman, located in Lucknow. This ancient temple premise is situated in Lucknow’s Aminabad market.

Similar to the 10th-century Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, the one in Lucknow is also quite popular among the devotees there. Devotees believe that the ancient temple was constructed ages ago, dating back to the Ramayana period. Apart from Lord Hanuman, one can also seek blessings from Lord Ram, Laxman, and Sita here. There is also a separate shrine dedicated to Goddess Durga and Lakshmi-Narayan.

The vintage walls, decorated with murals, and motifs will remind you of the past. Preparations are already underway in Lucknow’s Hanuman Garhi temple to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. A temporary Bhandara stall has been put up inside the temple premises to offer free food to the devotees.

Worshippers will be able to listen to the holy Hanuman Chalisa and the Sunderkand mantra on the day. Prasad will be distributed to the people visiting the temple, after the darshan of Lord Hanuman.

Usually, there is a big queue of devotees on Hanuman Jayanti at the Hanuman Garhi temple. Many of the devotees visit the temple every day as they believe their wishes are granted upon seeking blessings from Lord Hanuman. Gopal Krishna, a resident from Aishbagh claims that he visits the Hanuman Garhi temple with his family every Hanuman Jayanti. Meanwhile, another devotee named Rajeev Bhattacharya who appeared to be well aware of the historic significance of the temple stated that there is a special stone in the temple that dates back to the year 1910.

According to popular traditions, in ancient times, Nawabs also used to offer prayers and seek blessings at the Hanuman temple. Word of mouth has it that those devotees who are unable to visit Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi temple visit the one in Lucknow, to make their offerings. Lucknow’s Hanuman Garhi temple opens its doors for the devotees at 5 in the morning, while the aarti is held at noon, after which darshan is not allowed. The temple once again opens at 3 in the afternoon.

