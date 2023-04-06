Hanuman Jayanti 2023 LIVE: Delhi Cops Allow 'Shobha Yatra' in Jahangirpuri But Conditions Apply; States on Alert Post Ram Navami Violence

While celebration at northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri — which was hit by communal violence during the festival last year — is being regulated in consultation with its organisers, the Union home ministry has asked all states and Union territories to ensure law and order by monitoring possible factors that could disturb communal harmony.

The home ministry said that paramilitary forces were put at the disposal of the Bengal government for deployment to assist police in areas flagged as “communally sensitive”. A Times of India report quoted an MHA source as saying that the central forces were being deployed upon requisition by the state.

The West Bengal government has decided to deploy three companies of central forces to maintain peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The CRPF personnel will be deployed in Kolkata, Chandannagar and Barrackpore on Thursday.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to celebrate the festival peacefully. “There will be no problem if peace is observed. Bengal is the land of peace. Religion is a personal choice, festivities are for everyone,” she said.

Besides Bengal, Bihar police is also on alert. Two teams of 10 MLAs each of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to visit the violence-cities of Bihar Sharif and Sasaram.

A police officer said there has been no tradition of taking out processions on Hanuman Jayanti in the state nor has anyone applied for permission to organise any event related to it. “In any case, police are on alert.”

Hindu groups usually take out processions on the Hanuman Jayanti. Last year, communal violence was reported in places such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal during the celebrations.

In Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will lead a procession around 9.30 am. On Wednesday, the police took out a flag march in Jahangirpuri area, which was hit by violence last year.

Police in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana are also on high alert. A report in Prabhat Khabar stated that officers are expected to be deployed in sensitive areas of Uttar Pradesh, while The Free Press Journal stated that around 30 processions will be taken out in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, of which 20 will cross sensitive areas. The city police are on alert in order to avoid any untoward incident.

In Gujarat’s Salangpur, Union home minister Amit Shah will unveil a 54-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman at 11 am.

Read all the Latest India News here