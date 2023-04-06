Hanuman Jayanti 2023 LIVE: Delhi Cops Allow 'Shobha Yatra' in Jahangirpuri But Conditions Apply; States on Alert Post Ram Navami Violence

Published By: News Desk
Hanuman Jayanti 2023 LIVE Updates: Days after violence in West Bengal and Bihar on Ram Navami, state and central governments are on their toes for Hanuman Janmotsav that celebrates the birth of the Hindu deity. Read More
Security has been deployed in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. Jahangirpuri was hit by communal violence during the festival last year . Delhi Police is constantly patrolling the area.
Delhi police has given permission to take out the Shobha Yatra, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in the Jahangirpuri area on Thursday, within a certain distance.
“The route has been prepared. In order to maintain law and order, permission has been given to take out the Shobha Yatra within a certain distance. Discussion held with the organising committee and an appeal have been made to take out the Yatra as per law and order", said Delhi Police said.
Following the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to deploy paramilitary forces in the police commisionerates of Hooghly, Barrackpore and Kolkata during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a senior official said.
Hooghly, a part of which witnessed violence during the Ram Navami festival recently, and Barrackpore are industrial areas of the state.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged people to celebrate the Hanuman Jayanti festival peacefully, and said while religion is a personal choice, festivities were an occasion for all to join in. Her appeal comes on the eve of the festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman and within days of the state witnessing a series of violent clashes and vandalism in the industrial districts of Howrah and Hooghly during processions celebrating Ram Navami.
“Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti. I will urge everybody to celebrate it peacefully. There will be no problem if peace is observed. Bengal is the land of peace," Banerjee told reporters after inaugurating a new building for the Press Club in this sea resort town in Purba Medinipur district.
Amid the furore over violence during celebration of Ram Navami in West Bengal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to conduct 500 Hanuman Jayanti programmes across the state on Thursday. VHP national assistant secretary Sachindranath Singha told PTI that no weapons would be carried during the Hanuman Jayanti processions in the state.
“Around 500 small programmes would be organised across the state. We won’t take out too many rallies and only a few will be held. No weapons will be carried during the rallies," he said.
When asked whether the decision not to hold many processions is the fallout of the violence during Ram Navami, Singha replied in the negative. “Rallies are taken out during Ram Navami, and programmes are organised during Hanuman Jayanti. It has nothing to do with the problems during Ram Navami this time," he said.
HAPPY HANUMAN JAYANTI 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in a grand manner across India as it marks the birthday of Lord Hanuman. According to the Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Purnima Tithi or full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6.
Delhi | Devotees arrive at Marghat Hanuman Temple, Kashmere Gate, for darshan, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti this year, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer Adipurush’s new poster was released by its makers.
Fresh violence has taken place in West Bengal’s Rishra, which is in Hooghly district with goons pelting stones at trains on Howrah-Bandel line. The authorities, at that point, suspended railway services on the line for quite some time.
Since the incident, train services were suspended in the Howrah-Bandel section for about 3 hours till the matter returned to normalcy on Tuesday.
"Train movements over the Howrah-Bandel mainline section in both up and down directions had to be suspended from 22:06 hrs of 3.4.2023 in view of a stone-throwing incident near level crossing gate no. 4 (spl) of Rishra (ShriRampur end)," said CPRO, Eastern Railway, Kausik Mitra, reported newsagency ANI.
Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Rama. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6. On this auspicious day, Lord Hanuman's devotees visit temples to worship and offer him the bhog of boondi, ladoo and other things. There are some mantras and chants as well for this day which describe the glory of Lord Hanuman. According to astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargav, these mantras are chanted in praise of Lord Hanuman. Dr Bhargav talked about these mantras in an interview with News 18 Hindi.
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the Mamata Banerjee government to seek paramilitary forces from the Centre to keep the peace during the April 6 Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.
“If local police apprehend any breach of peace, police should act immediately. Prevention is better than cure. State police is directed to take assistance of paramilitary forces," the court said.
The order comes after a spate of violence in West Bengal's Howrah and Hooghly districts during recent processions around Ram Navami.
The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Purnima and Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing six religious festivals on this day: Hanuman Jayanti, Chaitra Purnima, Ishti and Swarochisa Manvadi. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.
Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to unveil a 54 feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Salangpur, Gujarat at 11 am today.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and union territories (UTs) over preparation for Hanuman Jayanti, asking them to ensure maintenance of law and order.
The [state] governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society, MHA said.
The advisory comes amid incidents of violence that were seen around Ram Navami, especially in parts of West Bengal and Bihar.
As Bihar Sharif and Sasaram still struggle to normalise the situation six days after the violence on Ram Navami, heavy security has been deployed for Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday to prevent any untoward situation.
Shops and schools opened in Sasaram today but internet services are still shut. Over 1500 police personnel are keeping an eye on sensitive areas. Three companies of paramilitary forces and 58 magistrates have been deployed in Sasaram.
As many as 51 people have been arrested so far and 155 are absconding, informed Superintendent of Police Rohtas, Vineet Kumar.
West Bengal and Bihar failed in ensuring peace during Ram Navami last week, leading to violent clashes, but thousands of such processions passed off without any trouble in Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi Adityanath government is in power.
The Ram Navami celebrations were blemished again this year due to the communal violence that erupted in several parts of the country on Thursday, hampering the festivities. While a communal clash during religious processions in several states left at least 22 people injured while at least 54 people were apprehended. The incidents were primarily reported from the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.
AAP Leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj invited people to join the Hanuman Jayanti festivities organised at Sanatan Dharma Mandir, Chirag Delhi, near Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.
As per the invitation, a grand ‘Shobha Yatra’ (procession) will be organized on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav. People are asked to join the occasion at 9:30 am.
Security has been tightened in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which was hit by communal violence during the festival last . Delhi Police is constantly patrolling the area and has issued an order, saying that no community or group is allowed to take out a procession on the occasion.
▶Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to worship the Hindu God, ‘Mahabali Hanuman’. It is believed, lord Hanuman was born on this day. As per mythological texts, Hanuman Ji was born on Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6, 2023.
▶Last year on the occasion, Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, along with some other places across the country, was hit by communal violence during the festival.
▶This year, to avoid any untoward occasion, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and union territories (UTs) regarding preparation for Hanuman Jayanti, asking them to ensure the maintenance of law and order.
▶The [state] governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society, MHA said.
While celebration at northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri — which was hit by communal violence during the festival last year — is being regulated in consultation with its organisers, the Union home ministry has asked all states and Union territories to ensure law and order by monitoring possible factors that could disturb communal harmony.
The home ministry said that paramilitary forces were put at the disposal of the Bengal government for deployment to assist police in areas flagged as “communally sensitive”. A Times of India report quoted an MHA source as saying that the central forces were being deployed upon requisition by the state.
The West Bengal government has decided to deploy three companies of central forces to maintain peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The CRPF personnel will be deployed in Kolkata, Chandannagar and Barrackpore on Thursday.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to celebrate the festival peacefully. “There will be no problem if peace is observed. Bengal is the land of peace. Religion is a personal choice, festivities are for everyone,” she said.
Besides Bengal, Bihar police is also on alert. Two teams of 10 MLAs each of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to visit the violence-cities of Bihar Sharif and Sasaram.
A police officer said there has been no tradition of taking out processions on Hanuman Jayanti in the state nor has anyone applied for permission to organise any event related to it. “In any case, police are on alert.”
Hindu groups usually take out processions on the Hanuman Jayanti. Last year, communal violence was reported in places such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal during the celebrations.
In Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will lead a procession around 9.30 am. On Wednesday, the police took out a flag march in Jahangirpuri area, which was hit by violence last year.
Police in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana are also on high alert. A report in Prabhat Khabar stated that officers are expected to be deployed in sensitive areas of Uttar Pradesh, while The Free Press Journal stated that around 30 processions will be taken out in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, of which 20 will cross sensitive areas. The city police are on alert in order to avoid any untoward incident.
In Gujarat’s Salangpur, Union home minister Amit Shah will unveil a 54-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman at 11 am.
