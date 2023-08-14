'Happy' Hunting Ground: Punjab Police And Central Agencies Bust Terror Module Led by US-based Gangster

In a joint operation, the Punjab Police and central security agencies have busted yet another terror module being operated by United States-based wanted gangster Harpreet alias Happy with the arrest of five operatives along with some arms and ammunition. Happy is in touch with Pakistan-based wanted terrorist Harwinder alias Rinda and USA-based wanted terrorist Goldy Brar.

The development came on the eve of Independence Day and a day after Punjab Police busted a terror module being operated by Czech Republic (Czechia)-based Gurdev Singh alias Jaisal with the arrest of its three associates after recovering three pistols along with ammunition from Tarn Taran.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurinder Singh of Lakhuwal in Amritsar, Gurpinder Singh alias Lahoria of Ajnala in Amritsar, Lovepreet Singh of Ajnala in Amritsar, Narinder Singh of Sundal Riali in Gurdaspur, and Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Jeevan of Ajnala in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said that following inputs that gangster Harpreet ‘Happy’ on the directions of terrorists Harwinder Rinda and Goldy Brar planning to target prominent political and socio-religious leaders in the state through his newly formed gang of criminal-minded people to disturb the peace and harmony, counter-intelligence in coordination with central agencies carried out a special operation.

On the basis of reliable inputs that the operative of Happy, who is in possession of weapons, is expected to hold a meeting in Amritsar, a special team of SSOC Amritsar immediately rushed to the area and cordoned it off in a planned manner, resulting in the arrest of five operatives of this module after recovering two foreign-made 9mm pistols from their possession, said assistant inspector general (AIG), State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann, while adding that the arrested accused persons were hatching a conspiracy to carry out targeted assassinations in the state.

Sharing preliminary investigation details, the AIG said that the arrested persons recently received a drone-delivered weapons consignment through the India-Pakistan border arranged by Happy with the help of Harwinder Rinda. The accused persons have also been receiving financial aid sent by Happy through various channels, he said, while adding that it has also come to light that they have conducted a recce of Punjab-based targets defined by him.