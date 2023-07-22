Happy Periods Ragini; Uttarakhand Man Celebrates Daughter's First Period, Throws A Party

Breaking through the misconceptions built around periods, Jitendra Bhatt, a music teacher from Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar, decided to throw a bash to celebrate his daughter Ragini’s first menstrual cycle.

Bhatt, while growing up, had always seen young girls and women treated as ‘impure’, being asked to stay away, not enter the kitchen, and touch certain things. But this time, he had decided to end these misconceptions and turn the hush-hush affair into an open celebration, said a Times of India report.

Bhatt’s post wishing his daughter a ‘happy periods’ on his social media account has gone viral. He even brought a ‘vegan red velvet’ cake to signify the start of a girl’s menstrual cycle. “Why should we hide such things? It is a natural process that leads to fertility, and it should be celebrated, not brushed under the carpet," Bhatt was quoted as saying.

The guest list for the party included Ragini’s friends who expressed their happiness towards the initiative. Some guests came in with sanitary napkins and chocolates as gifts.

Feeling proud of her parents’ initiative, Ragini said that it is important for parents to acknowledge a girl’s menstrual cycle and celebrate it as a landmark event, adding that, such a celebration creates an empowering environment. She further said that she plans to raise similar awareness among her friends and schoolmates’ parents, reports.