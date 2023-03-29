Har Ghar Jal's Latest Challenge: UP Villages Brace for Summer, Rural Tap Water Connections Cross 35%

Starting this July, all 484 households of Sikri village in Bulandshahr will get potable tap water under the government’s Har Ghar Jal scheme. For a village that has so far depended on submersible water pumps, the scheme is expected to solve their long-standing water woes.

“It is not an easy process to get submersible water pumps installed nowadays. The water tables have plummeted. We don’t get water unless the borewells dig at least 100 feet deep," says Rahul Chaudhary from Sikri, expressing hope that the government-installed taps will provide regular supply of water.

A newly constructed large overhead tank of about 150 kl with solar panels installed on the side welcomes anyone who visits the village. Executive engineer Vinay Rawat told News18 that the work on the scheme in the village is about 80 per cent complete and the tap water supply will begin this summer.

Sikri is among the many villages in Bulandshahr where the groundwork under government’s Har Ghar Jal scheme is advancing at a rapid pace. Overall, the district has connected almost 49 per cent of its rural households with tap water.

Har Ghar Jal: The UP Challenge

Launched in August 2019, the nation-wide scheme has so far covered 59 per cent of rural households across the country. The target is to provide a regular supply of 55 litres of water per person per day by 2024.

Uttar Pradesh is among the four big states along with West Bengal, Rajasthan and Jharkhand where the coverage of the government scheme is less than 40 per cent. Nearly four years since the scheme was launched, there are still 15 other districts in the state where over 75 per cent of rural households still await tap water connections.

In the neighbouring district of Aligarh, the wait for ‘tanki-waala paani’ — as people refer to the scheme — continues to get longer. “The work has not started yet. We are still drawing water from the hand pumps, which often run dry in summer. Nobody comes to repair them," rues Shakuntala from Khedia Khwaja Buddha in Aligarh. “Water is everything. What will we do without it?" she asks.

Only 80,000 (18 per cent) of the total 4.32 lakh rural households have so far been connected with tap water in the district which is beset with water woes every summer.

The government’s ambitious Har Ghar Jal programme with a 2024 deadline faces its biggest challenge in Uttar Pradesh which has the maximum number of tap connections to be given. News18 did a ground check in two Western UP districts, Bulandshahr and Aligarh, which are a contrast in the implementation of the scheme with the former standing at 49 per cent coverage and the latter at only 18 per cent.

Sinking Water Tables, Unusual Monsoon

The water tables are falling across the region — a grim result of over-exploitation and excessive groundwater pumping. As the demand for water grows, many sources are either running dry or shrinking. The water pumped from underneath is also not usable sometimes due to impurities.

For Shaam Muhammad, a daily wager from village Daulra Nirpal in Aligarh, it is an everyday grind. With no tap water connection yet, he has to fetch water from a submersible pump installed at his brother’s house. “It costs a lot of money to get a submersible pump installed. Not everyone can do it," he remarks.

The state witnessed sub-par monsoon rains last year, which left vast regions facing drought-like conditions. This year too, the monsoon is likely to begin under the shadow of a weather system called El Nino which favours below-normal rains.

Community Participation

Taking lessons from previous schemes, the government intends to ensure the monitoring and operation of the tap water scheme is handed over to the community once it is ready. Women from the villages where the work has started are also being trained to test the quality of the water. NGOs have also been roped in to support rural communities.

