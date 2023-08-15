'Har Ghar Tiranga', 'Meri Maati Mera Desh': How MapmyIndia's App Attempts to Unite All This I-Day

In a tribute to India’s journey towards Independence, MapmyIndia, the nation’s advanced digital maps and deep-tech products company, is set to elevate the spirit of patriotism through its app — Mappls.

Aptly named ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh,’ these initiatives are designed to empower every Indian to express their love and pride for the motherland through a unique blend of digital, social, physical, and community-driven activities.

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director of MapmyIndia, said, “The soil of our motherland India has been irrigated with the blood and sweat of our freedom fighters. We want people to share stories about the origins of freedom fighters from different parts of India so others can discover these heroes from nearby surroundings. We want people to hoist flags and express their feelings of Indianness on the digital map, so others can witness the diverse and wonderful celebrations of Independence Day across different parts of India. I am confident that with Mappls’ ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ implementations, we will be able to illuminate the hearts of millions of Indians across India and the world."

Advertisement

Mappls has made a gesture of unity by marking flag-enabling households and their locations on its map. This digital transformation has added the Indian theme to the map, infusing the Tiranga across it, a vivid reflection of the nation’s diversity and unity.

Users can explore their own houses and neighbourhood, witnessing unfurling of flags across the map. For those inclined, there is an option to post personal flag-hoisting experiences, actively contributing to the celebration and sharing their individual jubilations. By discovering flag hoisting from various parts of the country, users can witness the diverse ways India’s Independence Day is commemorated.