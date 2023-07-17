Uttarakhand: Haridwar on Alert as Ganga Reaches Warning Level, Bhimgoda Barrage Gate Damaged

A high alert has been sounded in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar after Ganga river reached the warning level amid heavy rainfall, damaging one gate of the Bhimgoda Barrage.

The water level in Haridwar’s Ganga went above the warning level of 293 metres on Sunday after a sluice gate of the Bhimgoda barrage near Har Ki Pauri ghat was damaged, prompting authorities to issue a high alert and ask people downstream to be vigilant on the banks.

District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt said the water level of river Ganga along with Alaknanda has increased due to the release of water from Srinagar’s GVK Dam Project Company.

Advertisement

“The Ganga River rose by 20 meters in Devprayag and 10 meters by the time it reached Rishikesh. The district administration is constantly alerting and making people aware not to go to the river banks," he said.

Orange Alert in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal floods: Amid Monsoon mayhem, IMD issues orange alert for next two days

Four districts of Himachal Pradesh are under an orange alert for rain for today. Himachal Pradesh has received record monsoon rains, leading to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and grid locked traffic in.

According to Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority data, 117 people have lost their lives this monsoon season since its onset on June 24. Till now 12 people are missing and 121 people have been injured, the data said.

Advertisement

The state has witnessed 53 incidents of landslides in the state besides 41 incidents of flash floods, the data read.

In the wake of devastating heavy rains and havoc in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for rain in four states of Himachal Pradesh.