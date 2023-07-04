Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Haryana: 3 Held for Defrauding People on Pretext of Giving Instant Loans in Palwal

Haryana: 3 Held for Defrauding People on Pretext of Giving Instant Loans in Palwal

Police said they got a tip-off that a fake call centre is being run in the house of the main accused, Lalit, where people are being defrauded on the pretext of instant personal loans via online applications

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 19:21 IST

Palwal, India

Three persons were arrested from Haryana's Palwal for defrauding people on the pretext of providing instant loans. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)
Three persons were arrested from Haryana's Palwal for defrauding people on the pretext of providing instant loans. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for running a fake call centre and allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving instant loans here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Lalit, from Dhatir village in Palwal, Ajit, a resident of UP’s Mohammadabad and Bhawna, from Palwal, police said.

Ten mobiles, a laptop, three keypads, four passbooks and three chequebooks from their possession, they said.

According to police, they got a tip-off that a fake call centre is being run in the house of the main accused Lalit wherein people are being defrauded on the pretext of instant personal loans through an online application.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • A raid was conducted by a CIA team led by sub-inspector Dharmender Singh on Monday night. The accused could not show any valid document or licence but they failed to do so, they said.

    "During the investigation, it was revealed that these accused duped people on the pretext of instant personal loans. Bhawna used to work as a telecaller who contacted people and offered instant loans and asked to deposit Rs 999 in the wallet on the name of file charge," Palwal DSP (city) Sandeep Mor said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 04, 2023, 19:21 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 19:21 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App