Home » India » Four Dead After 3-Storey Rice Mill Collapses in Haryana's Karnal, Several Feared Trapped

Four Dead After 3-Storey Rice Mill Collapses in Haryana's Karnal, Several Feared Trapped

A few workers who slept at the mill are feared to be trapped under the rubble

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 08:50 IST

Karnal, India

Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the mishap and a rescue operation is underway (ANI Photo)
Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the mishap and a rescue operation is underway (ANI Photo)

At least four people died after a 3-storeyed rice mill collapsed in Haryana’s Karnal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Besides, several workers are feared trapped. The incident occurred at a mill in Karnal’s Taraori. A few workers who slept at the mill are feared to be trapped under the rubble, reports said.

According to reports, nearly 160 laborers were sleeping in the building and an investigation will be done against the owner.

Two teams have been formed to investigate the mishap, including one from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and the administration is in contact with them, said SP Shashank Sawan.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the mishap and a rescue operation is underway. The police are questioning the owner of the mill.

first published: April 18, 2023, 08:23 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 08:50 IST
