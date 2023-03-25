Home » India » Haryana CM Khattar Conducts Aerial Survey of Crops Affected by Rains

Haryana CM Khattar Conducts Aerial Survey of Crops Affected by Rains

"The Haryana government is committed to protecting the interests of the farmers and ensuring their welfare. Every possible effort will be made to safeguard the interest of the farmers," an official release quoted Khattar as saying.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 22:29 IST

Chandigarh, India

The chief minister said directions have been given to the deputy commissioners to carry out special 'girdawari' (crop loss assessment).(Twitter/@mlkhattar)
The chief minister said directions have been given to the deputy commissioners to carry out special 'girdawari' (crop loss assessment).(Twitter/@mlkhattar)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday conducted an aerial survey of crops affected by untimely rains and hailstorms.

The survey was conducted by the CM during his visit to Hisar.

“The Haryana government is committed to protecting the interests of the farmers and ensuring their welfare. Every possible effort will be made to safeguard the interest of the farmers," an official release quoted Khattar as saying.

The chief minister said directions have been given to the deputy commissioners to carry out special ‘girdawari’ (crop loss assessment).

The DCs have been further directed to complete this special ‘girdawari’ work by April 15 so that compensation can be transferred to the accounts of the affected farmers by May.

Advertisement

Over the past few days, many parts of the state have been lashed by heavy rains while rain accompanied by hailstorm has also hit some parts.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: March 25, 2023, 22:29 IST
last updated: March 25, 2023, 22:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!