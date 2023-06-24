Haryana 'Current Affairs': CM Announces Penalty Waiver for Power Bill Defaulters with Annual Income Less Than Rs 1 Lakh

In what is being seen as a populist move targeted at next year’s Lok Sabha and assembly polls, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced a penalty waiver for power consumers having a yearly income of less than one lakh rupees. Khattar said that all such families whose power connections have been cut off will get a complete waiver on their penalty amount.

“Irrespective of the default amount, such consumers will not have to pay more than the average bill of one year, even if their bill is pending for more than a year. Such families will have to pay a maximum of Rs 3,600 only for consumption on an average of 150 units per month. Out of the Rs 3,600, the consumers will have to make a payment of 25 per cent for the re-issuance of the power connections," said Khattar while presiding over a meeting with the power department on Friday. Energy minister Ranjit Singh was also present.

The CM said that getting an adequate water and electricity supply is a fundamental right of any citizen. “Therefore, for the convenience of the citizens, it has been decided to provide electricity connections even in irregular colonies. Citizens will only have to apply for the connection, no other document will be sought from them and the power connection will be issued to them in about a month," said Khattar.

Advertisement

The chief minister also directed the officers concerned that a scheme to voluntarily disclose the power load for agricultural tubewells launched in 2018 should be restarted for the farmers.