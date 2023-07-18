Trends :Raigad LandslideManipur Viral VideoAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Haryana Floods: One More Dies, Toll Rises to 35

Haryana Floods: One More Dies, Toll Rises to 35

As many as 1,362 villages and 1.73 lakh hectares of crop area have been affected, the data updated at 5 pm stated

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 22:14 IST

Chandigarh, India

A total of 6,629 people have been evacuated from the affected areas (Representational Image/PTI)
A total of 6,629 people have been evacuated from the affected areas (Representational Image/PTI)

One more death due to heavy rains was reported in Haryana on Tuesday, taking the toll to 35, according to state government data. The state was lashed by heavy rains recently, leading to flooding in several districts.

As many as 1,362 villages and 1.73 lakh hectares of crop area have been affected, the data updated at 5 pm stated. A total of 6,629 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, it stated.

top videos
  • Oppenheimer Set For Release; All You Must Know About J Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of The Atomic Bomb

    • As many as 3,383 of those evacuated are staying in 41 relief camps set up in the state. Several districts, including Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Panchkula, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar, have been hit by the recent flooding.

    .

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: July 18, 2023, 22:14 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 22:14 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App