'Why Have You Come Now?' Woman Slaps JJP MLA During Visit to Haryana's Flood-affected Areas | WATCH

Devastated by floods amid heavy rainfall, a woman purportedly slapped Jannayak Janta Party(JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh in Haryana.

In a viral video, the flood victim can be seen slapping Singh in Guhla as he visited flood-affected areas

“Why have you come now?", asked the flood victim.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by three days of incessant downpour. He also announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.

Advertisement

Financial assistance will also be provided to the poor and others whose houses have been affected by the rain, he said.

A total of 10 rain-related deaths have been reported from some of the affected districts. Food packets, water tankers and fodder for animals are being dispatched to the affected areas while people have been moved to safety, Khattar said.

With the Markanda, Tangri and Ghaggar rivers overflowing, Ambala was the worst affected, he said, adding that the Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Panipat and the Panchkula districts have also been hit by the recent incessant rainfall.

The CM said the water coming from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab has aggravated the situation.

“In some places, there was record rain. Seven districts — Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal — have been affected more by the rain. But there has been relief since yesterday evening. Relief and rescue work is underway on a war footing," said Khattar.

All possible relief is being provided in the affected areas, the chief minister said.

Advertisement

Khattar said he has asked the deputy commissioners to send a complete report on the losses of lives and property in the rain-affected areas so that the compensation amount can be decided. He conducted an aerial survey of about four-five districts to take stock of the areas affected by the heavy rain.

Khattar then held a meeting with the officers of the district administration in Ambala and reviewed the relief and rescue operations in the district.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the district administration officers to first ensure timely drainage of water from the waterlogged areas and make arrangements for food and other essentials for the people living in such locations.

Citing the sowing season, he directed that fields should also be drained alongside the drainage of rainwater from residential areas.

The chief minister said directions have been issued to all the deputy commissioners to assess the losses caused by the rain in their respective districts.

Advertisement

The government will immediately repair the houses of poor families that have been damaged in the rain. Other sections will also be given assistance from the Disaster Management Fund, according to the loss, he added.

Khattar also directed that attention be paid to cleanliness in the areas after draining the rainwater to prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

(With PTI inputs)