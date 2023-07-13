Haryana: Gangster Sube Gurjar Aide Arrested on Extortion Charge

A close aide of jailed gangster Sube Gurjar was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a toll plaza contractor and threatening the victim to give up his contract, police said on Wednesday.

An illegal weapon was also seized from the accused, identified as Harbir.

Three suspected henchmen of the gang were arrested four days ago for threatening to grab the contract to operate the Ghamroj plaza. An SUV and two guns used in the crime were seized from them, the police said.