Haryana Govt Announces Monthly Pension of Rs 2,750 for Widower, Unmarried People

The Haryana government on Thursday announced a pension of Rs 2,750 per month for low-income unmarried people aged between 45 and 60. A similar scheme was unveiled for widower as well.

The state government already provides a monthly pension to low-income people above 60. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said unmarried men and women who are in the age group of 45-60 and have an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh will get a pension of Rs 2,750 per month.

Similarly, widower in the age bracket of 40-60 who have an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh will also get Rs 2,750 every month, he said. This move will put an additional burden of Rs 240 crore per annum crore on the state exchequer.

Khattar said there are a total of around 65,000 unmarried men and women and 5,687 widowers in the specified age group and income limit. He said the monthly income will help these people meet their personal needs.