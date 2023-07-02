Haryana Govt Mulling Pension Scheme for Unmarried People, Says CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the state government is considering a pension scheme for unmarried people in the 45-60 age group.

According to a release, the government will take a decision regarding the scheme within a month, Khattar said while addressing a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme at Kalampura village in Karnal.

Responding to a 60-year-old unmarried man’s pension-related complaint during the ‘Jan Samvad’, Khattar said the government is planning to introduce a scheme. Earlier, the chief minister planted saplings on the premises of the community centre.

He also announced the construction of a Sanskriti Model School in the village. He directed the officers concerned to construct a new building for the government school and a road from Kachhwa to Kalampura within two months.