Haryana: Gurugram to Face 10-Hour-Long Water Supply Shutdown Due to Maintenance Work

All residents of mentioned areas are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry conditions during the shutdown period, an official statement said

Curated By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:38 IST

The 10-hour-long water supply shutdown will take place on Thursday due to maintenance of the water supply pipeline from Boosting Station Sector 51 and work at Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant.(Representational Image/PTI)
Several areas of Gurugram will face a 10-hour-long water supply shutdown on Thursday due to maintenance of the water supply pipeline from Boosting Station Sector 51 and work at Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant, according to a statement by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

According to the statement undersigned by the executive engineer IV, W/S division, the water supply will be affected in Sectors 34,37C,37D,42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74 DLF phase V and DLF phase I(D) and village Mohamedpur Jharsa.

All residents of mentioned areas are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry conditions during the shutdown period, the statement further said.

first published: May 17, 2023, 10:38 IST
last updated: May 17, 2023, 10:38 IST
