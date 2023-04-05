Haryana: Woman Comes to India from Canada to Marry Boyfriend, But Gets Killed Instead; Here’s Why

A shocking incident has come to the fore from Haryana’s Gumad Village where a woman working in Canada was shot dead by her boyfriend when she visited India last year to meet him. After committing the heinous crime, the accused buried her body in his field. The skeletal remains of 23-year-old Neelam were found by the Bhiwani CIA on Tuesday during a probe after her aunt lodged a missing report in June last year.

NDTV quoted police as saying that the accused, identified as Sunil, confessed to the crime that was committed in June last year. CIA Bhiwani in-charge Ravindra was quoted as saying that the accused shot her twice in the head and then buried her body in his field on Garhi Road with a motive to destroy the evidence.

Last year, the victim’s sister Roshni had filed a police complaint in Haryana and said that Neelam from Rohtak had moved to Canada to work after clearing her IELTS exam. However, she came back to India in January last year after the accused promised her to marry her. He then kidnapped and killed her, according to police.

After allegedly getting no help from the police, Neelam’s family met with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to request him for an order to expediate the probe. The case was then handed over to the CIA in Bhiwani. Soon, the accused Sunil was arrested and taken into custody.

After interrogating the accused, it was found that Neelam’s skeletal remains were dug in his field. The investigating team sent the remains for postmortem to a Sonipat-based hospital where a DNA test will be conducted with her mother.

According to police, the accused had a history of criminal activity including cases related to murder and possession of illegal pistols.

