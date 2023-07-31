2 Home Guards Killed in Violent Clashes in Haryana’s Nuh; Internet Suspended, Section 144 Extended to Gurugram

Internet services have been shut down and Section 144 has been imposed in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram following violent clashes that broke out between two communities during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday. Two home guards were killed and over 15 people, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes in Nuh, during which vehicles were torched, according to News18 reports.

Tensions reached a boiling point over the alleged presence of Monu Manesar, a prominent cow vigilante and member of Bajrang Dal, who is wanted for the murder of two men in Rajasthan, during the VHP’s ‘Shobha Yatra’ rally.

The atmosphere in the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway near Nuh city become tense following stone pelting during the rally.

Police resorted to lobbing teargas shells to disperse crowds as tension gripped the area.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the incident was unfortunate and appealed for peace. “I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost. The strictest action will be taken against them," he said in a tweet.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said additional forces have been dispatched from neighboring districts. “We are also trying to send forces by helicopter," he told PTI. “Our first priority is to bring situation under control. We are appealing to all to maintain peace," Vij said.

Additionally, the Haryana government has spoken to the Centre regarding the issue, he said. “We are trying to restore peace there. All those who are stranded in different areas of the Mewat region are being rescued," he added.

2 Dead, Cops Among Over 15 Injured

Two Home Guards died due to the violence that broke out earlier in the day, according to latest reports. Three people admitted to a hospital are said to be in critical condition, a local hospital in the area told News18.

Additionally, 15 people have been admitted to another local district hospital, out of which five are police officials.

Vehicles Set Ablaze, Section 144 Imposed in Nuh, Gurugram

Several vehicles, including government and private, were set on fire and stones were also pelted at the police. The police also fired to quell the incident.

According to latest reports, the overall situation in Nuh remained tense, with sporadic incidents being reported at various places.

The deteriorating situation in Nuh impacted other districts as well, according to a News18 Hindi report. In Bahadurgarh, Bajrang Dal workers attempted to block Sector 9 turn. There are also reports of a ruckus on Sohna bypass, it said.

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were clamped in the entire district. Mobile internet services were suspended till Wednesday to contain the “intense communal tension," the Haryana government said.

“…This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from 4 pm, July 31 to 23:59 hours of August 2," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad said.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar later in an update said the situation has become normal and internet services will remain suspended for the next three days. “Police are investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for three days. Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have been given… We appeal to all to maintain peace. All stranded people have been rescued… The situation is normal now and curfew has been imposed in the district…" he said.

Gurugram Schools Shut Amid Unrest

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Gurugram district at night, and the authorities were on high alert in the district. “Unlawful activities, road blockades and assembly of over five persons with weapons are prohibited to maintain peace and tranquility. The order is in force until further notice," the order said.

In a late-night update, Gurugram Police said, “Due to administrative diligence, the situation in Sohna has become normal."

DCP Gurugram Nitish Agarwal said, “There were attempts by a few people to do stone pelting in Sohna after the reports of Mewat clashes but the situation is under control now. Social media is being monitored and police have been deployed."

Schools were also ordered shut in Gurugram following the rise in tensions in the district. “All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders," an official order read.

MHA Deploys 20 Companies of Central Forces in Nuh

To address the situation in the city, over one thousand police personnel have been deployed. Additionally, officials using loudspeakers have instructed residents to stay in their homes.

Additional police forces were also summoned from neighboring districts Palwal, Faridabad and Rewari.

Police also conducted a flag march following the unrest.

Shops around Tiranga Park shuttered their doors in response to the unrest, according to reports. As the intensity grew, the shops across Nuh City closed their businesses, including the bustling main market, Naya Bazar, Gali Bazar and Hodal Bypass.

Streets were seen enveloped in black smoke.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent 20 companies of CAPF, including 12 companies of Rapid Action Force, to Haryana to maintain the law and order situation in the Nuh area.

The VHP had in a statement earlier said the Brajmandal (Mewat) Jalabhishek Yatra, under the auspices of Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Yuva Shakti Bajrang Dal, commenced from Nalhad Mahadev Temple at 10:00 am and would conclude at Shringar Temple, Punhana.

Monu Manesar’s Video

Murder accused Monu Manesar, who has been absconding for the last five months, landed in the police scanner after he released a video earlier in the day, suggesting his presence in the yatra. The police team from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur was sent to Nuh to arrest him.

The stone-pelting incident occurred at a chowk located approximately 2 km from a temple, a India TV report said. VHP workers also retaliated against the attackers with stones, it said.

Monu Manesar, a self-proclaimed cow vigilante, is wanted for the abduction and murder of Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35) in February, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. A case was registered against him on February 7 at Pataudi police station. Earlier this year, the Gurugram police in Haryana conducted raids to apprehend him in the murder attempt case.

Manesar later told PTI that he did not participate on the advice of the VHP, which feared that his presence would create tension. There were threats on Twitter daring him to come to Nuh, he added.

Political Reactions

Congress leaders condemned the incident and slammed the state administration over its failure to curb the violence. “We are appealing to people to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumors. The situation is unfortunate. I have never seen such a failure of administration and police," MLA from Nuh, Ch Aftab Ahmed said.