Nuh Violence Accused Held After Dramatic Chase By Cops In Civil Dress on Faridabad Streets | WATCH

Haryana police have arrested Faridabad-based cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi in connection with the recent violence in Nuh and Gurugram that claimed the lives of at least six people. Provocative comments by him and fellow Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar allegedly triggered the violence.

Bajrangi alias Rajkumar was arrested near his house in Faridabad after a long police chase. A CCTV video of the chase has on viral on social media in which a lungi-clad Bajrangi can be seen running away from cops.

Bajrangi was surprised to see around 15-20 policemen in civil dress, who caught him after a brief chase in the lanes of Faridabad on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Later, police questioned Bajrangi in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him and 15-20 others at Nuh’s Sadar police station based on a complaint filed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usha Kundu, according to police.

Police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was taken initially detained by a Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru from Faridabad and taken for questioning.

A spokesperson of Nuh Police later said he was arrested after the questioning and will be produced in a city court on Wednesday.

Case Against Bajrangi

The FIR against Bajrangi and the others have been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (causing hurt), 353, 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 395, 397 (armed robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act.

Advertisement

Accused in several other cases, Bajrangi has charges of rioting, violence, threatening, obstructing government work, stopping a government officer from duty, and causing harm with a deadly weapon.

The officials said efforts are underway to arrest the others and social media is being monitored as well. Strict action will be taken against those who make provocative speeches or spread misleading news, they added.

A senior police officer said Bajrangi and his associates wielded illegal weapons during the VHP procession that came under attack in Muslim-majority Nuh on July 31.

Advertisement

During the violence that ensued, Bajrangi and his associates were brandishing their weapons in the air. ASP Kundu confiscated the weapons but they snatched them from a police vehicle, the official said, alleging that they also threatened the police.

Earlier, Bajrangi was accused of posting inflammatory remarks on social media.

VHP Distances Itself From Bajrangi

Advertisement

VHP has released a statement and distanced itself from Bajrangi. The outfit also said that Bajrangi is not a Bajrang Dal worker.

“Rajkumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is said to be a Bajrang Dal worker, has never had any relation with Bajrang Dal. Vishwa Hindu Parishad also does not consider the content of the video allegedly released by him to be appropriate," it posted on its official handle on ‘X‘, formally Twitter.

Violence In Haryana