Home » India » Haryana Restaurants Can Remain Open 24x7: Deputy CM Chautala

Haryana Restaurants Can Remain Open 24x7: Deputy CM Chautala

However, these eateries will have to register with the Labour Department and follow other terms and conditions of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 10:24 IST

Chandigarh, India

Chautala told officials that restaurants that want to remain open 24 hours can do so and no one should force them to shut (Representative Image)
Restaurants in Haryana will be allowed to operate round-the-clock, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of various departments chaired by Chautala. Labour and Food, and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Dhanak was also present in the meeting, an official statement said.

“In future, restaurants will remain open 24 hours in Haryana. There will be no restriction on them to close at night," Chautala said in the statement.

The office bearers of restaurant unions from across the state had recently met Chautala and demanded that the state government allow them to keep their establishments open 24 hours so that people can get food at their convenience, it said.

    • Chautala told officials that restaurants that want to remain open 24 hours can do so and no one should force them to shut.

    However, these eateries will have to register with the Labour Department and follow other terms and conditions of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 05, 2023, 10:24 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 10:24 IST
