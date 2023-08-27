Trends :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Haryana: VHP Firm On Going Ahead With Nuh Rally on Monday; Schools, Colleges, Banks Shut

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 08:41 IST

Chandigarh, India

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh (PTI File Photo)

With the VHP asserting that Hindu groups would go ahead with its procession in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on the day, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.

In view of the yatra call, Kapur presided over a meeting with senior officers of bordering states through videoconferencing and called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

    • The government announced the decision to suspend mobile Internet from August 26-28, apprehending the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during Monday’s rally.

    Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata told.

    first published: August 27, 2023, 08:41 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 08:41 IST
