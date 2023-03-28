Haryana’s Mewat is the New Cybercrime Capital in Country, Finds Study

Cybercrimes in the country have a new capital — Mewat in Haryana.

A study done by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, has identified seven new cybercrime hotspots and, as per officials, Mewat leads the list.

Jamtara, which shot into infamy after a web series on its cybercriminals from the area, still figures prominently on the list, but Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the small township in Jharkhand has seen reduction in crime after modus operandi of criminals was identified and crackdown was undertaken. Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Vishakapatnam and Guwahati are the other cities where cybercriminals have managed to create safe havens, as per the MHA.

“Seven joint cybercrime coordination teams (JCCT) have been created for crime detection and crackdown in these cities. Mewat has seen a considerable rise as point of origin of these cyber frauds," an I4C official told News18. “They learn languages like Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam off the internet and on Youtube and defraud people over the phone too," he added.

Shah said that those being defrauded by cybercriminals must register their complaint on cyber helpline 1930 “as soon as possible so that a freeze can be imposed on the movement of the defrauded funds".

“99.99% police stations of the country have been connected with CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems). Database of over 1 crore finger prints of offenders have been collected on the NAFIS (National Automatic Fingerprint Identification System) app, which is being extensively used by law enforcement agencies. We now have the forensic resources to study the modus operandi of cyber criminals," the home minister said, underlining the need to make people aware about the ‘Golden Hour’ of filing complaints.

THE GOLDEN HOUR

Officials said that if a complaint is made 24 hours after the fraud, chances are very high that the fraudsters would use multiple banking and wallet platforms to secure the fraudulently obtained money. Calling the helpline 1930 within the first hour or two could help the interconnected financial and law enforcement platforms freeze the movement of funds, until an investigation into the source is completed.

WHAT HAPPENS ONCE YOU COMPLAIN?

More than 250 banks and financial intermediaries are onboard I4C. This makes it easier to flag off frauds at the level of banks and wallets. So far, over Rs 235 crore embezzled by cybercriminals from over 1.33 lakh people have been recovered, as per the MHA data.

ANALYTICAL REPORT ON MODUS OPERANDI OF TOP 50 CYBER ATTACKS

50 top cyber attacks in the country, including the attack on AIIMS, have been studied by I4C to find common links , planning and execution of crimes. While source of some cyber attacks have been found to be outside the country, many have been flagged off as having originated in smaller centers of India. The CBI has been appointed as the nodal agency to coordinate with Interpol for cyber crimes abroad.

CORE STAKEHOLDERS

Through the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (Investigation), more than 5,000 forensic services have been provided to the states so far. Identification of modus operandi helps identify the likely criminal gang, which could have defrauded you.

30,000 police personnel, judicial officers, and prosecutors are training for cybercrime awareness, investigation, forensics, etc. This would lead to quicker detection, investigation and prosecution of a complaint.

More than 31,000 police officers have been registered and more than 8,000 certificates have been issued under the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform, ‘CyTrain’. This is meant to make police officials well-versed with cybercrimes and SOPs for detection and probe.

More than 500 apps which were used to defraud people have been blocked on I4C’s recommendation due to security reasons.

More than 20 lakh cybercrime complaints and 40,000 FIRs have been registered on the cybercrime portal so far.

On CCTNS, more than 12.82 crore service requests have been received from citizens, of which 12.35 crore requests have been disposed of by the state police.

On NAFIS (Finger-Print System) 1,05,80,266 records are being integrated, helping police across the country access records of known offenders.

CYBER JAGRUKTA DIWAS

I4C, in coordination with state and central government offices, will organize Cyber Jagarukta Diwas on 1st Wednesday of every month. Central teams are also being sent to states to encourage cyber hygiene and cyber awareness amongst state government units.

To tackle the emergence of cybercrimes, Shah chaired a high-level meeting of top officials of MHA, NCRB and cybercrime unit. “The MHA is making comprehensive, integrated and all out efforts to create awareness among masses about various aspects of cyber security and cybercrime," MHA spokesperson said.

