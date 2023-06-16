Have Taken Significant Strides in Combating Climate Change, Achieving SDGs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government has made significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity.

The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag “9YearsOfSustainableGrowth".

“In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity," Modi tweeted.