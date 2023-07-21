Have You Heard Of Chamarajeshwar Rathotsava? A Festival Auspicious For Newlyweds

Chamarajeshwar Rathotsava is held every year in the month of Ashadha in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. This year, it was celebrated on the full moon day of Ashadha month, July 21. It was held in Purvashadha Nakshatra between noon to 1 am. In the month of Ashadha, no auspicious or good deeds are done, except for this Rathotsava, which is considered very special for newlyweds. Apart from Chamarajanagar district, newlywed couples from neighbouring places and other states visit to celebrate the festival. People gather together to celebrate the festival, seek the blessings of the Lord and offer Him with fruits.

Before moving the chariot of Chamarajeshwar, the chariots of Ganpati, Subramanya and the idol of Maharaja of Mysore, Chamaraja Wodeyar, are moved in the front. The Chamarajeshwar Kempananjambha chariots are then pulled on the streets until they reach Swasthana.

As per beliefs, Chamarajeshwar Rathotsava is special for newlyweds. As per tradition, the newly wedded couples have to be temporarily separated for one month in a bid to make them realise the absence of one another and create a sense of longing in them. After a month, they can get together and seek the blessings of Chamarajeshwar by giving him fruit and praying for a happy married life.