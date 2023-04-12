Have You Tried Making Samosas With Leftover Rotis? Here Is The Recipe

There may be times when, despite careful planning, you end up with a few extra rotis. Instead of wasting these extra chapatis by throwing them in the trash, it is preferable to use them. With a little creativity, you can transform rotis into a variety of mouthwatering snacks. Wondering how? Here, we have enlisted an easy-peasy recipe that will blow away your mind once you try it. So what are we waiting for, let’s directly get started with the same.

Ingredients for making roti samosa

Advertisement

Leftover rotis – 4

Boiled Potatoes – 2-3

Gram flour – 3 tsp

Chopped green chilli chopped – 2

Red chilli powder – 1/2 tsp

Garam masala – 1/2 tsp

Kalonji – 1/2 tsp

Fresh coriander leaves

A few tbsp oil

Salt as per taste

Steps of making roti samosa

Start with boiling the potatoes.

Once it gets done peel off the potatoes and mash them well in a vessel.

Now put 1-2 spoons of oil in a pan and heat it on medium flame.

Once it gets heated up, add some fennel seeds and green chillies and fry for a few seconds.

Now put the mashed potatoes in the pan and fry them for about a minute.

Add garam masala, red chilli powder and salt as per taste to the potato mixture and mix well.

Now add some freshly chopped coriander leaves on top and mix it well.

The filling for your samosa is ready.

Advertisement

Now put gram flour in a small bowl and prepare a thick batter by adding little water to it.

Now take the rotis and cut them from the middle into two pieces.

Take a piece of roti and give it a cone shape with your hands.

Now fill it with the prepared filling in the cone and then press it giving the shape of a samosa.

Apply gram flour batter on the edges of the roti and press it well with your hands.

Advertisement

Similarly, prepare all the samosas.

Now put oil in a pan and heat it on medium flame.

Once the gets heated up properly put the prepared roti samosa in it and deep fry it.

Keep the flame low while frying the samosas. Fry the samosas until their colour turns golden brown. Once the samosas become crispy, take them off on a plate.

Your amazing roti samosas are ready to serve. Enjoy it with any of your favourite dips and thank us later.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here