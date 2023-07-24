HC Refuses to Stay Afzal Ansari's Imprisonment Sentence in Gangsters Act Case

The Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to stay the imprisonment sentence of former MP Afzal Ansari passed by a Ghazipur court in a 2007 Gangsters Act case. The court of Justice Raj Beer Singh, however, granted him bail on the appeal filed by him against the judgement. Ansari had appealed against the judgement of the special MP/MLA court in which he was sentenced to four years of imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh.

It was argued on behalf of Ansari that the Gangsters Act was invoked against the former MP over his alleged involvement in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and in that case, he has been acquitted.