'He Knows How to Tackle Top-quality Bowlers': Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach on His Ward's Century on Test Debut

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century on Test debut has made shockwaves across the country. Team India ended the second day’s play on a high with Jaiswal batting throughout and returning unbeaten for 143.

His knack for scoring big runs is not unusual. He had this since his school days. According to the Limca Book of Records he had scored 319 runs and taken 13 wickets for 99 runs in a single game whilst representing his school.

Jaiswal comes from a humble background with his father owning a small hardware shop in Uttar Pradesh and his mother is a housewife.

His story of how he left to play in Azad Maidaan in Mumbai is truly an inspiring one. Having to sacrifice basic accommodation just so he can easily commute to play cricket is one to be looked upon.

Another crucial figure in his life, his coach, Jwala Singh was in Heathrow Airport waiting for his return flight to India where he was looking for ways to stream the match and jumping to look at the scorecards as well.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Singh said, “I knew that he will start well. He has spent four good seasons in IPL and also in domestic cricket… He has played most of the world-class bowlers under a lot of pressure, especially in the IPL. So he knows how to tackle top-quality bowlers."

“There will always be 9 fielders even if it is Test, ODI or T20," he added.

Jaiswal played the long game with Rakheem Cornwall who was the greatest bowling threat. He played a very patient knock, something different to what we have seen of him in the IPL with his 13-ball fifty.

Jaiswal also broke yet another record when he put up the highest opening partnership by an Indian pair in and against the West Indies. His batting partner, skipper Rohit Sharma, also managed to smash a century but was dismissed by Alick Athanaze, the right-arm off-spinner.

Pressure had increased when new no 3 batter Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply, for six runs. But Jaiswal stood tall, maintained his discipline and batted the rest of the innings with Virat Kohli.