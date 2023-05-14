Heatwave Conditions Likely Over Andhra, Parts of MP and Vidarbha, Yellow Alert Issued in Mumbai: IMD

Andhra Pradesh is set to experience severe heat waves over the next three days, AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director B R Ambedkar said on Saturday. The official said 136 mandals in the state will suffer severe heat waves on Sunday and 153 mandals on Monday.

“On Saturday, Gospadu in Nandyala district logged a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, and Rajanagaram and Seethanagaram mandals in East Godavari district recorded a maximum temperature of 41.9 C," said Ambedkar, according to a press note shared by APSDMA.

Ambedkar further said the administrations in the affected districts have been given the necessary guidelines, including issuing alerts at the ground level.

Advertisement

According to the weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Western Madhya Pradesh and Vidharbha are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Sunday.

Mumbai also experienced heatwaves with IMD issuing a yellow alert for the parts of the city for the first time in May earlier this week. On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Mumbai was recorded at 36.9 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal.

A rise in temperature is considered a heat wave when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degree Celsius or more for hilly regions.

Tips on How to Stay Safe During Heatwave