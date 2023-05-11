Heatwave in South Bengal Till May 12, No Respite from Formation of Cyclone ‘Mocha’ as Mercury Set to Rise

A heatwave is continuing to scorch southern parts of West Bengal with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius in Bankura and Purulia. Even as the cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ develops over the Bay of Bengal, there will be no respite from the heat for the people of the state.

The temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in more than 10 districts in West Bengal and the heatwave alert was extended to May 12. The IMD said the heatwave in the southern parts of the state will continue, accompanied by dry westerly winds. The heat was such that even Justice Abhijit Ganguly of the Kolkata High Court expressed his discomfort and said he had not experienced such weather before.

The Indian Coast Guard is geared up for the cyclone. The weather office has shared updates with the fisheries department and civil administration. Coast guard units in West Bengal and Odisha are on high alert to meet any eventuality. A weather warning has gone out via coast guard ships on patrol and aircraft on surveillance as well as Coast Guard Radar Operating Station (ROS) in Paradip and Haldia, both in English and the local language to alert fishermen and mariners at sea.

Regional meteorological director Sanjib Banerjee told News18 that the cyclonic storm will only cause a rise in temperature while the heatwave will continue in southern parts of the state till May 12, excluding East Medinipur and Kolkata. In North Bengal, the heatwave will continue in Malda, as well as North and South Dinajpur. Excerpts from the interview:

Will there be any respite from the heat or will it be the other way round in West Bengal?

The heatwave will continue in South Bengal till May 12, excluding East Medinipur and Kolkata. In North Bengal, it will continue in Malda, North and South Dinajpur. The cyclone will not provide any respite from the heat in South Bengal till May 12.

What is the current status of cyclone ‘Mocha’?

A depression transformed into a cyclonic storm on the night of May 10 and will further develop. From May 12, it will recurve and travel to Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Will cyclone ‘Mocha’ cause a rise in temperature?

Not directly, as a lot of heatwaves have developed this year. What will happen is this cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal, which is why it will take water from all sides and, hence, cause a rise in temperatures.

Will there be any rainfall in Kolkata’s adjoining areas after May 12?

It might happen on Saturday and Sunday (May 13 and 14) but temperatures might drop. But mostly rainfall will start from Nicobar and then Andaman. Fishermen living on the coastal line have been alerted not to venture out into the deep sea.