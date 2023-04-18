From Delhi, UP till Sikkim, Heatwave Hits 9 States. But There's Rain Respite Too | Weather Forecast

Heatwave conditions continue to hit normal lives of Indians, with the weather department issuing an ‘orange alert’ in West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The warning for dangerously high temperatures has also been forecast for Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

An orange alert for heatwaves is an indication for people that chance of falling ill due to high temperatures will increase. Those who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or are doing heavy work are at risk.

Doctors have been advising people to carry water while travelling and not stepping out without an umbrella.

Two days ago 13 people died from dehydration and heatstroke and over 600 hospitalised after attending the government-sponsored Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in an open ground at Navi Mumbai.

IMD declares a heatwave when local temperatures cross 40°C and simultaneously rise by 5-6°C above the region’s normal temperature.

According to The Weather Channel, the northwestern plains will see a rise in daytime temperatures by 2-3°C during the next three days, followed by a gradual fall in the subsequent days.

The report quoted India Meteorological Department (IMD) as predicting that the temperature surge will result in heatwave conditions prevailing over Punjab, Haryana on Monday (April 17), West Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (April 18) and East Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday (April 18-19).

Considering the conditions in Jharkhand, a doctor-MLA requested chief minister Hemant Soren to declare two-week holiday in schools.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted IMD director general M Mohapatra as saying: “When the winds blow from the eastern side or from the direction of Bay of Bengal then there is some clouding at times which bring down temperatures over the eastern states. But hot, dry winds from the northwest are blowing over east India, which has comparatively higher humidity levels due to their location. So, people in the eastern states need to take heat prevention measures adequately."

Areas Likely to Get Rain

While heatwave has been rendering many ill, a bunch of “other systems" have also begun brewing in the region. The Weather Channel stated that there is a western disturbance in the north and a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbouring areas.

As a result, hailstorms with thunderstorms and lightning will take over the skies of Punjab, while Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning from Tuesday onwards, the report stated.

Hyderabad has already got some respite after light to moderate rainfall lashed the city on Monday evening, bringing respite from the humid and hot weather conditions.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, Nampally recorded the highest rainfall of 18.8 mm, followed by Bahadurpura (16.5 mm), Asifnagar (10.8 mm) and Ziaguda 9.3 mm.

‘The Weather Channel’ also mentioned colour-wise updates for various places till April 21:

Orange Alert for April 18: Orange alert (meaning ‘be prepared’) over Punjab and yellow watch over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Yellow Watch for April 19: Yellow watch (meaning ‘be updated’) over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Yellow Watch for April 20: Over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Yellow Watch for April 21: Over Punjab.

List of Hottest Cities in India

Recording a temperature of 43 degrees, West Bengal’s Murshidabad was the hottest city in India on Monday, followed by West Bengal’s Bankura, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Vijayawada and Rajasthan’s Churu. These five cities recorded a temperature of 40°C on Monday. Gurugram or Gurgaon was just behind them, with 39°C.

