Heavy Rain in Gujarat Causes Waterlogging; Mahuva Taluka in Surat Gets 302 Mm in 30 Hours

Heavy rains in several parts of south and central Gujarat in a 30-hour period ending at 12 noon on Friday caused waterlogging, with the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) informing that 19 talukas received more than 100 millimetres of rain during this period.

Between 6am on Thursday and 12 noon on Friday, Mahuva taluka of Surat district received a staggering 302 mm rainfall, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places in Chhotaudepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Bharuch and Valsad district on Friday.

Officials said rains since Thursday resulted in several areas of Bodeli taluka in Chhotaudepur district in central Gujarat, Bardoli taluka in Surat district in south Gujarat and low-lying areas in Karjan taluka of Vadodara getting waterlogged.