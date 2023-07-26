Noida, Ghaziabad Flooded Amid Heavy Rain, Hindon Overflow; Alerts in Delhi-NCR | Visuals

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Heavy rainfall also led to a lack of visibility on the roads, which affected vehicular traffic.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi on Wednesday, indicating the weather could potentially worsen, causing disruptions and potential threats to life and property. Earlier, IMD had issued a ‘yellow’ alert for most of Delhi-NCR, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall and heavy thunderstorms.

Due to waterlogging amid heavy rainfall, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered the closure of all schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida.

“Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.

Meanwhile, amid incessant rain earlier this week, the water level of Yamuna’s tributary Hindon also increased leading to flooding in low-lying areas. Floodplains surrounding the Hindon River have been inundated as water overflowed from it.

The district administration has appealed to the people living near Hindon Bank to vacate their houses amid the threat of floods.

The area near Ecotech 3 in Noida got submerged by water from the Hindon River, due to which many vehicles got stuck.

“The water level of the Hindon River has increased due to which the people of the administration are present here. We are appealing to the people to vacate the house…There is a dump yard of Ola company where old and damaged vehicles are kept. They were given 2 notices by the police administration to remove the vehicles…The surrounding villages have been evacuated. There is no loss of life of any kind," said Anil Yadav, DCP (Central), Noida.

In Ghaziabad, the Delhi-Meerut expressway got flooded near Lal Kuan due to heavy rain.