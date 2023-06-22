Trends :PM Modi in USDeadly UP AccidentMumbai Vande MetroWeather ForecastKarnataka Bus Brawl
Home » India » Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Himachal, Orange Alert Issued

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Himachal, Orange Alert Issued

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning are likely over plains, low and mid hills at isolated places on Saturday, the MeT said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 22:25 IST

Shimla, India

The local meteorological station issued an orange warning at isolated places on June 25 and 26. (Representational Image/PTI)
As moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh due to escalated pre-monsoon activity on Thursday, the weather office said more rains are likely over the weekend.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning are likely over plains, low and mid hills at isolated places on Saturday, the MeT said.

The local meteorological station issued an orange warning at isolated places on June 25 and 26. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is predicted over plains, and low and mid hills on these two days, while the higher reaches of the state are likely to receive snowfall.

The rain and thunderstorm in the next few days could cause traffic congestion, poor visibility, disruption in electric supply and damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings, the MeT said, advising the administration to take necessary precautions.

In the past 24 hours, Jogindernagar was the wettest place in the state with 67 mm of rainfall, followed by 52 mm at Kataula, 36 mm at Pandoh, and 22 mm at Bharari, the weather office said.

    • The state received 52.8 mm of average rainfall from June 1 to June 22 against the normal of 63 mm, a deficit of 16 per cent, it added.

    Thursday’s rain brought down the day temperatures, with the mercury remaining below 35 degrees Celsius at most places. Una, which was the hottest in the state, recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius, a drop of 3.6 degrees from a day earlier, weather data showed.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 22, 2023, 22:25 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 22:25 IST
