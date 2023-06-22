Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Himachal, Orange Alert Issued

As moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh due to escalated pre-monsoon activity on Thursday, the weather office said more rains are likely over the weekend.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning are likely over plains, low and mid hills at isolated places on Saturday, the MeT said.

The local meteorological station issued an orange warning at isolated places on June 25 and 26. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is predicted over plains, and low and mid hills on these two days, while the higher reaches of the state are likely to receive snowfall.

The rain and thunderstorm in the next few days could cause traffic congestion, poor visibility, disruption in electric supply and damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings, the MeT said, advising the administration to take necessary precautions.

Advertisement

In the past 24 hours, Jogindernagar was the wettest place in the state with 67 mm of rainfall, followed by 52 mm at Kataula, 36 mm at Pandoh, and 22 mm at Bharari, the weather office said.