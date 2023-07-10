Heavy Rain, Overflowing Ghaggar, Satluj Rivers Destroy Thousands of Acres of Fields in Punjab

Amid Punjab’s monsoon mayhem, thousands of acres of farmland are inundated by the downstream flow of Ghaggar and Satluj rivers.

While the civic and police administration have sought the help of the the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army in the rescue and relief operations, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been pressed into operation.

ROPAR RECORDED HIGHEST RAINFALL

Thousands of acres of fields were submerged as water gushed from the overflowing rivers, necessitating evacuation of people living in villages and towns located at the river sides.

Ropar recorded the highest rainfall at 546 mm, followed by Mohali at 401.6 mm, Gurdasapur at 190.3 mm, Fatehgarh Sahib at 162.8 mm and Pathankot at 150.1 mm. Other than Ropar and Mohali, the worst-hit districts owing to the overflowing rivers were Moga, Ludhiana, Patiala and Sangrur, where damage to crops and property has been reported and a large number of cattle has been washed away.

At least three major breaches were reported — at Narwana branch, Siswan rivulet that led to water flowing into Sirhind canal, and at Tiwana near Mohali. Breaches in the Satluj Yamuna Link canal were also reported, which led to flooding in areas around Rajpura.

Officials said the downstream flow of both Ghaggar and Satluj caused the flooding in surrounding areas.

THE RISE AND FALL

On Monday morning, the water level at Bhankhapur for Ghaggar dropped to 11,555 cusecs, it swelled to 1.22 lakh cusecs by evening as rain continued to lash the region. However, as it flowed towards Patiala, the water level rose to 83,468 cusecs, leading to flooding in the district. As it moved further towards Khanauri, the water level fell to 8,350 cusecs.