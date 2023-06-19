Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Lash Chennai City; Schools in 4 Districts Closed, Flights Diverted

Residents of Chennai and suburbs were caught unaware when heavy rains accompanied with wind started around 11 pm last night.

By Monday morning, it had rained so much that districts collectors had to announce a school holiday for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram districts. But the Class 12 exam for state board students will be continue to be held in these districts.

So far, Meenambakkam, southern neighbourhood of Chennai, has recorded 14 cm of rainfall, while Nungambakkam – a residential locality in the capital, received 7cm of rainfall. Due to heavy rain, flights arriving at Chennai airport were diverted to Bengaluru.

“Flights from Gulf Nations and Sri Lanka generally land early in the morning at Chennai airport, but today we could not give permission to land as it was raining heavily and there was cross wind too. So, we diverted 10 flights to Bengaluru," said an airport official.

Due to strong wind, many areas in Chennai saw uprooting of trees, which affected the traffic. Chennai corporation workers were deployed to clear the areas by cutting some of the trees.

Just two days ago, people were suffering in the heat as Chennai’s day temperature was recorded nearly 40 Degrees Celsius.

Today’s early morning temperature was 24.8 Degree Celsius.