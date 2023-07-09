Heavy Rains: 17 Trains Cancelled, 12 Diverted, Says Northern Railways

The Northern Railways has cancelled around 17 trains and diverted around 12 others as heavy rains pounded several parts of the region.

In a statement, a Northern Railways spokesperson said traffic has been suspended at four locations due to waterlogging. These include sections between Noganwan (Ambala)-New Morinda, between Nangal Dam and Anandpur Sahib and between Kiratpur Sahib and Bharatgarh.

"Strict watch is being kept to run trains from the Delhi area safely because of non-stop heavy rains. Eight pumps are being run at the Delhi-Sabzi Mandi area and the station’s trainable area to pump water out of tracks. Trains running in the Delhi area are still normal," CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said.