Home » India » Heavy Rains Pound Haryana, Punjab; Traffic Snarls And Waterlogging In Some Areas

Heavy Rains Pound Haryana, Punjab; Traffic Snarls And Waterlogging In Some Areas

Numerous parts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by heavy rains that caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic jams

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 15:03 IST

Chandigarh, India

In Ambala in Haryana, rain water also entered several shops at the wholesale cloth market.(Image-ANI)
Heavy rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic snarls.

For the second consecutive day, rains lashed Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sonipat among other places in Haryana while Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar and Patiala in Punjab also received heavy showers, a Met official here said.   At some places in the two states, water entered houses causing inconvenience to the people.

In Ambala in Haryana, rain water also entered several shops at the wholesale cloth market.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, continued to receive heavy showers. It has been raining heavily in the Union Territory since Saturday.

    • The minimum temperature in the two states and Chandigarh have dropped by few notches after the rains.

    More rains have been forecast in parts of Haryana and Punjab during the day.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 09, 2023, 15:03 IST
