Heavy Rains Pound Haryana, Punjab; Traffic Snarls And Waterlogging In Some Areas

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic snarls.

For the second consecutive day, rains lashed Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sonipat among other places in Haryana while Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar and Patiala in Punjab also received heavy showers, a Met official here said. At some places in the two states, water entered houses causing inconvenience to the people.

In Ambala in Haryana, rain water also entered several shops at the wholesale cloth market.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, continued to receive heavy showers. It has been raining heavily in the Union Territory since Saturday.