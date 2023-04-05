Heavy Security for Hanuman Jayanti in Bihar; Political Slugfest Continues on Ram Navami Violence

As Bihar Sharif and Sasaram still struggle to normalise the situation six days after the violence on Ram Navami, heavy security has been deployed for Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday to prevent any untoward situation.

Shops and schools opened in Sasaram today but internet services are still shut. Over 1500 police personnel are keeping an eye on sensitive areas. Three companies of paramilitary forces and 58 magistrates have been deployed in Sasaram.

As many as 51 people have been arrested so far and 155 are absconding, informed Superintendent of Police Rohtas, Vineet Kumar.

In Bihar Sharif, section 144 is still imposed in the city, four companies of Paratroops, 14 companies of BSAP jawans and over 300 district police are deployed in every nook and corner. Internet services will remain shut till Thursday evening, according to SP Nalanda, Ashok Mishra.

Devotees are preparing to take out a procession on Hanuman Jayanti on April 6. The administration, through mobile vans and loudspeakers, was heard appealing to people to maintain peace and not to pay attention to rumours.

The Bihar government kept all 38 districts on high alert and the police officials are monitoring every activity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to cancel his scheduled public meeting on April 2 in Sasaram after violent clashes erupted in the city between two communities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and union territories (UTs) regarding preparation for Hanuman Jayanti, asking them to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Earlier, Shah expressed concerns over the clashes and spoke to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation. The Home Ministry has also sent additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to assist the state administration in handling the situation.

According to BJP sources, two teams of 10 MLAs each will be visiting Bihar Sharif and Sasaram to take stock of the situation. The delegation headed by Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha will be visiting Bihar Sharif in Nalanda and another team headed by former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad will visit Sasaram in Rohtas district.

But, since the areas remain volatile is likely that the MLAs will be stopped from entering the sensitive places. Earlier, the cavalcade of Rajiv Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was stopped from entering Sasaram citing the model code of conduct for MLC elections.

Back here in Patna, it was another day of political storm in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, where a BJP MLA and former minister faced Marshal out from the assembly on the charges of disruption in the house.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Jibesh Kumar said, “There was no need to marshal out. But, it is their characteristic to suppress opposition. We demanded the Chief Minister of Bihar who is also the Home Minister to answer in the assembly and he forcibly by his marshals, carried me out. It is a shame for democracy today and behaviour of the speaker was surprising."

Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary said that it clearly shows that the Assembly Speaker is running the House only on the instructions of the government, now democracy seems to be ending in Bihar.

“If you do not raise your voice in the House, then where will you raise it?" he asked.

Bihar’s agriculture minister Kumar Sarvajeet alleged some Opposition leaders insulted the speaker. “They called him ‘besharam’ (shameless), which is the biggest insult to the assembly," Sarvajeet told CNN-News18.

Working to Bring Situation Under Control: Nitish Kumar

CM Nitish Kumar said those behind the incidents are being searched.

“In both places, some people deliberately were messing up, and that’s why the clashes happened. We have worked diligently to bring this situation under control. Our investigating team is collecting information by going to every house after a few days the cause of the incident will be known," he said.

Taking a jibe at Amit Shah’s statement that BJP’s door is closed forever for Nitish Kumar, CM Nitish Kumar said, “Which door is of Amit Shah? BJP should remember that they should not forget how much benefit they got in politics by staying with me. This is the way of these people to keep saying something or the other, we do not take notice of it."

Kumar called AIMIM chief Assauddin Owaisi an “agent" of the central government.

“A lot of news is published about Owaisi’s words but no news is published about big parties which are in favour of the opposition. Owaisi is special to BJP and keeps on deliberately speaking against us. He wanted to meet me when he came to Bihar, but I flatly refused to meet him. BJP is ruling and as opposition Owaisi is supporting them as an agent from behind."

Commenting on Shah’s conversation with the state governor over the law and order situation, Kumar said, “BJP people who are ruling now, how long have they been in politics? And one should see how old we have been in politics. People remember the work done under the leadership of BJP’s Atal ji. These people don’t work, instead their propaganda is to target others and while doing so they have captured everything."

Former chief minister of Bihar and RJD MLC Rabri Devi alleged the BJP is behind riots in Nalanda and Sasaram. “The government will get it investigated, appropriate action will also be taken against whoever is guilty."

Opposition Demands Judicial Probe Into Violence

Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary demanded a judicial probe into the violence under a retired judge of Patna High Court.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become a murderer and he is getting people killed. Nitish Kumar will have to answer on whose instructions two persons were killed in Nalanda and Sasaram. The two districts in Bihar which had riots were not controlled until the central forces came, Bihar has become completely useless," he said.

